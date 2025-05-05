'He has the quality. It's just a matter of time' - AC Milan Sergio Conceição praises Mexico's Santiago Giménez after forward sparks comeback win over Genoa
The Mexican came on in the 70th minute and provided the assist for the equalizer just six minutes after entering the match.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- The Rossoneri sit ninth in the table with 57 points
- Giménez has recorded three goals and two assists in Serie A so far
- They will face Bologna on Friday in league action