AC Milan plot Santiago Gimenez swap deal to land €52m-rated Fiorentina star Moise Kean

According to reports in Italy, Massimiliano Allegri has set his sights on a reunion with Italy international Kean as he looks to reshape the AC Milan attack for next season.

The tactician worked closely with Kean during their shared time at Juventus and believes the 26-year-old possesses the ideal physical and technical profile to lead the line at San Siro.

The interest is believed to be mutual, with Kean open to a move to the fashion capital. His future in Florence has come under intense scrutiny following Fiorentina's struggles in European competition, with the Viola expected to exit the Conference League at the hands of Crystal Palace.