AC Milan consider Joshua Zirkzee bid in January to replace struggling Santiago Gimenez but Roma forward lined up as alternative to Man Utd outcast
Milan grow impatient among Gimenez drought
A striker’s worth is ultimately measured in goals, and Gimenez’s current numbers make grim reading. In nine Serie A appearances this season, the Argentine forward hasn’t scored once. This is despite the forward accumulating many chances in the final third of the pitch. His only two goals of the season came in the Coppa Italia win over Lecce, offering little comfort in Milan’s domestic campaign.
Gimenez joined Milan in January 2025 for €28.5 million after an excellent run at Feyenoord, where he scored 65 goals in 105 games. But Serie A’s tactical rigidity and physical duels have exposed weaknesses in his positioning and link-up play. Against Atalanta, he didn’t register a single shot or key pass while against Pisa, he lost majority of his duels and completed just 18 successful passes in 75 minutes.
Despite coach Massimiliano Allegri’s backing and defending Gimenez claiming he has "a big hand defensively", Milan’s patience is wearing thin. The club looks good on paper but hasn't been to convert their chances on pitch highlighting the lack of cutting edge that Gimenez was supposed to fix.
The Serie A giants are reportedly considering a move for United forward Zirkzee in the January window and also have a contingency plan to sign Dovbyk if things take an unexpected turn, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Zirkzee re-emerges as Milan target
The search for strikers has brought Milan back to a familiar name, Zirkzee. The Dutch forward is struggling for rhythm under Ruben Amorim, yet remains admired at San Siro for his technical blend of size, link-up play, and creativity. The 24-year-old has only played five games this season for Amorim, all of which were substitution appearances. Milan were also interested in bringing him back to the Italian league in the summer window but an agreement couldn't be reached with his camp.
Zirkzee joined United for €42.5m after a breakout 2023-24 season with Bologna, where he scored 11 goals and 4 assists in 34 Serie A matches helping Bologna finish fifth and return to Europe. At Old Trafford, however, he’s been marginalised only scoring three goals and registering two assists in the Premier League across his 32 appearances. The main reason behind his decline at United has been Amorim’s tactics which are pace-oriented attack and doesn’t suit Zirkzee's rhythm-based, hold-up style.
For Milan, that mismatch could be opportunity. A six-month loan with an option to buy is being discussed internally, as the club believes Zirkzee’s Serie A experience and aerial strength make him an ideal mid-season fix. He’s seen as someone who can both create space for Rafael Leao and convert half-chances, exactly what Gimenez currently lacks.
Swap-talks with Roma and backup plans
While Zirkzee tops the shortlist, Milan have not abandoned parallel discussions with Roma over Dovbyk. Talks between the clubs collapsed last summer over loan terms, but they could resume if United refuse a loan for Zirkzee. Dovbyk, who has two goals in eight Serie A matches this season, still offers the physical profile Allegri prefers.
The board is keeping options flexible. Milan’s team shot-conversion rate underline how wasteful finishing has cost them at least six points. A striker who can raise that efficiency even slightly could shift their season trajectory. That’s why sporting director Tare continues to monitor situations in France and Germany.
Dovbyk fell out of the starting place at Roma mainly due to underwhelming performances and tactical misfit under coach Gian Piero Gasperini. Initially given opportunities in the Europa League and some Serie A games, Dovbyk struggled to make a significant impact, and further failing to score or assist consistently. His low goal involvement, combined with limited creativity and inability to fit Roma’s attacking style, led the coach to prefer other forwards like Paulo Dybala.
Can Gimenez win back his place in the Milan XI?
Despite external noise, Allegri still believes Gimenez can turn it around. He remains Milan’s most-used forward, logging 627 league minutes. His defensive contribution further makes him the coach's go-to-player and solidifies his starting position, but goals decide futures.
The next eight fixtures, including a derby against Inter on November 23 and a clash against second-place Roma, will define his fate. If the drought stretches further, Milan’s January priorities are clear: bring back Zirkzee’s or strike a deal with Roma for Dovbyk.
