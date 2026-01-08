Getty
'Absolutely disgraceful' - Gabriel Martinelli roasted for shoving injured Conor Bradley before Liverpool star is stretchered off as Arsenal star's frustrations boil over
Arsenal frustrations boil over against Liverpool
Arsenal missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points on Thursday night after being held to a goalless draw against Liverpool. There were some spiky moment during the match, with Virgil van Dijk and Declan Rice clashing in the first half, while Martinelli's frustrations boiled over in stoppage time. The Brazilian tried to push Bradley off the pitch as he lay injured and came in for heavy criticism from commentator Gary Neville. Bradley then had to be taken off on a stretcher and may now be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
- AFP
Martinelli branded 'absolutely disgraceful'
Neville said on Sky Sports: "Oh you can't push him off the pitch. You cannot do that, you idiot. That's so poor. I'm surprised the Liverpool players haven't gone over and had a right pop at him. I think an apology is needed. He's thrown the ball at him as well. Yeah, it's no good. Gonna be stretchered off Conor Bradley, and it's a sad sight. He's someone who has had injuries. I'm actually fuming with Martinelli. Honestly, I don't know how the Liverpool players didn't go over there and whack him, to be honest with you and take a red card. Absolutely disgraceful, that."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Szoboszlai gives his verdict on Martinelli
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was asked about the incident after the game and shared his view. He told Sky Sports: "I see that Conor twisted his knee. I don't know what is going on with him. And obviously he didn't want to come back on the pitch for time-wasting or something. He was just in so much pain he couldn't even think where he rolled. And then you try to push him off the pitch. I understand that you want to win, we want to win as well, but I think the health of the player is much more important than anything else."
- Getty Images Sport
FA Cup up next for Liverpool and Arsenal
Liverpool now face an anxious wait on Bradley to determine the severity of the injury and how much time he may miss. In the meantime, Arsenal and Liverpool will now switch focus away from the Premier League and to the FA Cup. The Gunners are in action on Sunday away at Portsmouth, while Liverpool host Barnsley at Anfield on Monday night.
Advertisement