Getty Images Sport
'Absolute lifesaver' - Rio Ferdinand backs Man Utd signing to cement starting XI spot for next decade after impressive start at club
Goalkeeper changes at Man Utd
In recent months, big-money signing Andre Onana has gone from first choice at Old Trafford to being shipped out on loan to Trabzonspor, while Altay Bayindir briefly held the number one spot before being consigned to the bench once more. As a result, Lammens is now the man tasked with anchoring United's team after signing from the Belgian Pro League outfit. Incidentally, after keeping a handful of clean sheets for the Red Devils, United fans have serenaded the youngster with comparisons to club icon Peter Schmeichel.
On that honour, he said: "It was really nice to hear it already in the first game [against Sunderland]. I think it is a sign that the fans are happy with me. It feels really good that I can give them that trust."
- Getty Images Sport
Lammens praised by Ferdinand
After a 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle on Friday, former England international Ferdinand commended Lammens for being a solid addition for Amorim's team, while asserting he can remain in the starting XI for the next 10 years.
He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents, "Do you know what, Lammens is a solid addition to this squad. He’s going to be Manchester United’s keeper for the next ten years, no doubt. He is as solid as a rock. No frills, just gets it done. Look, you need him to come out to claim it on the edge of his six-yard box, he comes and just takes one through bodies, beautiful to see. You want a solid keeper, you know where he’s going to be."
The ex-Leeds United defender also hypothesised that Lammens may not be the most exciting of characters, but is a reliable force in goal.
"I bet he’s a boring fella, I bet there’s not much in terms of that but he’s intelligent, a lovely guy, really nice guy but on a night out I don’t reckon he’d be one of the ones you’d want to spend most of the night with, no disrespect, most goalkeepers aren’t anyway," he said. "But when you get to the football pitch you’d be going, ‘You know what, I hope he’s behind me’, he looks like one of those.
"We’ve been searching for a consistent goalkeeper, someone you know where they’re going to be when you look around. In the last seven minutes of extra time he’s come out and took two balls in his six-yard box comfortably. Takes the pressure off the back four, absolute lifesaver if you’re a defender. It’s a great feeling to know where your goalkeeper is exactly going to be when you turn around and Lammens is one of those."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Man Utd 'suffer' but rise to fifth
United had just 33 per cent possession and mustered 10 shots to Newcastle's 16, but they still claimed all three points on their own patch. Head coach Amorim admitted his side had to "suffer" to get the win, a result that has seen them rise to fifth in the table.
"We had to suffer all together in the stadium," said Amorim. "We did a good first half and then the second half we just had to defend and try to do something (going forward). It was a good win but I had so many games here saying we played really well and didn't get the three points. Today was the opposite, we suffered together and managed to win the game."
- Getty Images Sport
Man Utd aim for strong end to 2025
United have the chance to leapfrog Chelsea into fourth at the end of 2025 if they beat Wolves on Tuesday and Chelsea fail to pick up wins against Aston Villa and Bournemouth in their final fixtures of the year. Despite all the criticism that has come Amorim and United's way, things may be on the up for the Premier League giants.
Advertisement