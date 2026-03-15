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'Absolute disaster' - Jamie Carragher rips Liverpool for making Tottenham 'look a decent team' after dismal draw
Liverpool stunned at home by Spurs
Liverpool’s hopes of securing Champions League football suffered a massive setback after a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. Richarlison, despite squandering earlier chances, fired home a 90th-minute equaliser to stun the Kop. The result leaves Arne Slot's side in fifth place, sitting just one point ahead of Chelsea and two behind Aston Villa. Jamie Carragher did not hold back in his assessment of the home side's late collapse. "This is an absolute disaster for Liverpool in terms of their Champions League qualification," Carragher fumed in Sky Sports. "They have actually made Tottenham look like a decent team."
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Late goals a problem for Liverpool
The statistics highlight a grim reality for the Merseyside club. They have now conceded eight Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later this season, which is their worst record in a single campaign. Furthermore, they have dropped seven points from winning positions at Anfield, matching their poorest tally since the 2016-17 season. Carragher was visibly frustrated by the lack of awareness on the pitch. "The defending was absolutely shocking from Liverpool," the former defender noted. "I've been saying all half that Liverpool have been sleepwalking into this."
Questioning the manager and squad makeup
The pundit continued his scathing review by pointing out the opposition's poor form. "It was an awful performance. No disrespect to Tottenham but they are the worst team in the Premier League now," he stated, adding that it has been a season-long issue. Carragher pondered the root cause: "Is that down to the manager or the makeup of the squad? Could a new manager completely revitalise these type of players? I'm not sure." He then blamed recent recruitment for their soft underbelly. "I think a lot of it goes back to what happened in the summer," Carragher explained. "There's just too many players who just want to play when the ball's at their feet. They don't want to dig in and make it difficult. That's why it's so easy to play against this Liverpool team."
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What next for Liverpool?
Liverpool quickly turn their focus to Europe, hosting Galatasaray on Wednesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, aiming to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat. Domestically, a crucial run awaits. They travel to Brighton next Saturday, followed by fixtures against Fulham, Everton, and Crystal Palace. The top-four race will then be decided during a gruelling May schedule, featuring high-stakes clashes against Manchester United, Chelsea, and Aston Villa.
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