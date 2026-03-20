A U-turn for two reasons? FC Bayern apparently no longer plans to sign Hertha’s rising star Kennet Eichhorn

On the one hand, the overall package is reportedly too expensive for FC Bayern. Eichhorn’s release clause for next summer is said to be between ten and twelve million euros. On the other hand, FC Bayern’s management is reportedly concerned that a transfer involving Eichhorn would cause discontent within the club’s youth academy, which is currently producing so many talented players.

Eichhorn is certainly regarded as one of Germany’s greatest talents – at just 16 years of age, he earned himself a place in the starting line-up during the first half of the season. However, signing him would automatically complicate the path for Munich’s midfield talents into the first team. Most recently, David Santos Daiber (19) and Felipe Chavez (18) made their debuts, with the latter moving to 1. FC Köln on loan in the winter.