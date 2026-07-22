"What are we going to do?!" That's the question echoing among football fans now the 2026 World Cup is over. A month of relentless action has left a huge void, and the nearest domestic league is still roughly a month away.

One group has coined a slogan for it: "post-World Cup depression". Nobody means the clinical kind. This is that fleeting emptiness that creeps in after a run of packed, unmissable events. And what matters more to a football lover than the World Cup?!

We're here to bid that feeling farewell. A whole list of sporting events can keep you busy until the European leagues return. Spain kicks things off on 15 August, but the Saudi Roshn League gets going even sooner, on 13 August.

So how do you fill the days until 13 August? Let me run you through the sporting events waiting for us over the coming days.



