A surprise recommendation... Bruno Fernandes names his successor at Manchester United

Manchester United are keeping tabs on several players during the summer transfer window, but Bruno Fernandes has praised the potential of West Ham star Matheus Fernandes, who could take his place in the future, particularly given the likelihood of Casemiro and Manuel Ogarti leaving.

Matheus Fernandes is 21 years old and has excelled with his current side despite inconsistent results and the threat of relegation from the Premier League, making it difficult for West Ham to keep him, whilst Manchester United have placed him on their shortlist of top targets.

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