According to the Munich-based newspaper tz, Filip Pavlic will be included in manager Vincent Kompany’s squad for the first time, which means the 16-year-old talented centre-back could even make his debut. The same applies to Vincent Manuba and Deniz Ofli.
Translated by
A surprise in the FC Bayern Munich squad? As many as three young talents could make their debut against Atalanta Bergamo
Pavlic would join a number of young players who have made their debuts under Kompany this season. Just a few weeks ago, Maycon Cardozo got his first taste of professional football in the Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Pavlic moved from SV Waldperlach to the youth academy of the German record champions in 2019 and has featured for Bayern’s U17s this season. He has also made one appearance in the UEFA Youth League.
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Goalkeeper situation appears to have been resolved – FC Bayern must make up for numerous absences
Leonard Prescott is another 16-year-old in the Munich squad who has even been tipped for a place in the starting line-up in recent days. Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, however, appears to have recovered in time from the concussion he sustained in the first leg in Bergamo and is fit to play.
Meanwhile, Manuel Neuer (muscle tear) and Sven Ulreich (torn adductor muscle) are out injured. Kompany will also be without Alphonso Davies (strain), Hiroki Ito (muscle tear), Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise (both suspended), Wisdom Mike (tendon injury) and David Santos Daiber (muscle injury), amongst others.
Jonathan Tah and Min-Jae Kim are expected to start in central defence, whilst Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer will be on the bench due to the threat of a yellow card suspension. “At the moment, it’s a logical decision,” Kompany said on Tuesday at a press conference.
A debutants' ball against Atalanta Bergamo?
So if the need arises, Kompany could well bring Pavlic on in place of Kim or Tah. It’s a risk the Belgian can certainly afford to take. After all, following last week’s 6–1 win, Bayern are already one and a half feet into the next round.
Meanwhile, Ofli (18, left-back) and Manuba (20, right-back) could make their debuts in the full-back positions. Josip Stanisic is likely to start on the right and Tom Bischof on the left side of defence.
- Predicted FC Bayern line-up: Urbig – Stanisic, Tah, M.-J. Kim, Bischof – Goretzka, Pavlovic – Karl, Gnabry, Luis Diaz – Kane
FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date Time Match Wednesday, 18 March 9 pm FC Bayern v Atalanta (Champions League) Saturday, 21 March 3.30 pm FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga) Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)