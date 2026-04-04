A new trend has taken hold at FC Bayern this season. Whenever the fixtures allow, young players are increasingly being given opportunities to play for the first team. For example, left-back Deniz Ofli (18) and centre-back Filip Pavic even made their debuts in the Champions League in the second leg of the round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo.
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A surprise backup for Luis Díaz: Is Bayern Munich providing further evidence of its new transfer strategy?
At 16 years, one month and 27 days, Pavic is now the youngest player ever to have played for FC Bayern in the Champions League. "The lads have lived up to the trust placed in them," said sporting director Max Eberl afterwards.
Before this duo, seven other teenagers from the club’s own youth academy had already played for the first team this season: Cassiano Kiala (17), Jonah Kusi-Asare (18, now on loan at Fulham), Felipe Chavez (18, now on loan at 1. FC Köln), David Santos Daiber (19), Maycon Cardozo (17), Wisdom Mike (17) – and, of course, Lennart Karl (17).
A new youth-oriented approach has taken hold at the German record champions, one from which even players currently on loan – who form part of a new transfer strategy – are now benefiting. Noel Aseko, for instance, will return to FC Bayern at the end of the season and compete for a place in the squad this summer, a spot that will become vacant in central midfield following Leon Goretzka’s departure. Aseko has matured into a key player and youth international at Hannover 96, bringing with him a strong physical presence and, by now, even a threat in front of goal.
Although the Lower Saxony club exercised the purchase option agreed a year and a half ago for the 20-year-old, FC Bayern immediately activated the buy-back option. The trend at FCB is now to avoid expensive new signings and instead fill backup positions in the squad with their own talents.
This was the case with Karl, who made a flying start as a substitute on the wing and in the number 10 role for Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, and is now even likely to travel to the World Cup with the German national team. And so it should be with Aseko, who can establish himself this summer as a challenger, competitor and substitute at the German record champions.
And this “new” trend may well prove a stroke of luck for another Bayern loanee as well.
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Kompany "takes note with approval" of Ibrahimovic's progress in Heidenheim
For Arijon Ibrahimovic is finally enjoying a thoroughly successful loan spell. Although 1. FC Heidenheim are likely to be in a direct relegation spot by the end of the season, he is currently getting something at this Bundesliga underdog that he has rarely had before in his professional career: regular appearances at the very highest level.
His previous loan spells in Italy’s Serie A with Lazio Rome and Frosinone were, in fact, moderate disasters. At Lazio, he played a mere 19 minutes in the first half of 2025. At Frosinone, he managed 594 minutes of playing time in the 2023/24 season, topped off with two goals.
Figures that the attacking winger can now perhaps only laugh bitterly at, given his status at Heidenheim. Under manager Frank Schmidt, Ibrahimovic is what one would commonly describe as irreplaceable. He starts in almost 80 per cent of matches, often plays the full 90 minutes and, alongside Marnon Busch, is the top assist provider in an offensively very limited team (3). He is now even among the five Bundesliga players with the most sprints (559), and in terms of high-intensity runs, he ranks eleventh in the league with 1,800, one behind Michael Olise (1,825).
There’s no question about it: Ibrahimovic has made more than just one step forward this season. The question now is what lies ahead for him. As the website transfermarkt.de reports, Vincent Kompany in particular has taken note of Ibrahimovic’s progress “with approval”.
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Ibrahimovic as Diaz’s backup or a permanent departure from Bayern Munich?
According to reports, there are serious considerations to continue planning for Ibrahimovic following his return to Munich and to develop him within the first-team squad as a backup for regular starter Luis Diaz – just as Lennart Karl serves as a backup for Olise on the other side. Ibrahimovic himself is likely to be quite taken with this idea, as another loan spell is actually out of the question for him. He made this clear back in the winter in an interview with the az.
“I don’t want to be loaned out again. I’d really like to have a permanent club,” he said a few months ago. Should things not work out at FC Bayern despite the new youth-oriented approach and the focus on home-grown talent, the German U21 international certainly has other options. His contract in Munich runs until 2027, so he could at least bring in a transfer fee for the record champions this summer.
There is reportedly renewed interest from Serie A clubs Cagliari and Fiorentina, whilst Villarreal and three other Spanish clubs are also said to have Ibrahimovic on their radar. Staying in the Bundesliga is also said to be a possibility; according to transfermarkt, four unnamed clubs have set their sights on the Nuremberg-born player, and Ibrahimovic is also said to have caught the eye of Brighton & Hove, a top destination for international scouting.
However, he would probably prefer to give it another go at “his” FC Bayern. Since 2018, Ibrahimovic has progressed through all the youth teams there. For the U19s, he once scored an impressive 23 goals and provided 19 assists in 41 games. His well-deserved reward came on 11 February 2023, when he made his Bundesliga debut for the record champions against VfL Bochum. However, this was followed by just three brief appearances. But he may now be given a bigger role at Säbener Straße.
Arion Ibrahimovic: Performance data and statistics
Club Matches Goals Assists Minutes played Heidenheim 27 1 3 2,010 Frosinone 18 2 1 594 FC Bayern 4 - - 29 Lazio Rome 2 - - 19