Lukas Podolski lost his temper in the Polish Ekstraklasa. During his club Gornik Zabrze’s 3-1 victory in the top-of-the-table clash against Rakow Czestochowa, the 2014 World Cup winner was sent off shortly after coming on as a substitute for violent conduct.
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A scuffle after just two minutes! Lukas Podolski loses his temper shortly after coming on as a substitute
Podolski was brought on as a substitute by manager Michal Gasparik in stoppage time and, shortly afterwards, became involved in a heated tussle for the ball with his opponents Stratos Svarnas and Michael Ameyaw. During the scuffle, Ameyaw grabbed the 40-year-old by the throat. Podolski fell to the ground, and his opponent brushed against his chest with his arm once more.
Podolski then lost his temper, lashed out and struck Ameyaw in the stomach. Referee Pawel Raczkowski showed the 130-time Germany international a red card just two minutes after he had come on. Podolski, for whom this was the fifth sending-off of his professional career, now faces a lengthy ban.
- IMAGO / Newspix
Lukas Podolski is waiting to score his first goal of the season for Gornik Zabrze
For the 40-year-old, a mixed season in sporting terms continues. In his fifth year at Górnik, Podolski is a part-time player. He has made twelve league appearances so far, though none of them for the full 90 minutes. The striker is still waiting for his first goal of the season.
Thanks to the home win, Zabrze remains in contention in the Polish top-flight title race. The club has overtaken Rakow and currently occupies fourth place in the table. After 25 matchdays, they trail leaders Zaglebie Lubin by three points. Zabrze is hoping for its first league title since 1988.
Lukas Podolski's performance statistics at Gornik Zabrze
Missions 130 Goals 25 Assists 22 Yellow cards 24 Red cards 1