AFP
'I gave them a piece of my mind' - Didier Deschamps reveals half-time pep talk that inspired France to 'let loose' and seal World Cup qualification with convincing win against Ukraine
France secure 2026 World Cup qualification with dominant second half
The French national team has officially qualified for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, following a commanding 4-0 victory against Ukraine on Thursday. The game saw Les Bleus make a decisive breakthrough in the second half after being unable to dismantle a compact Ukrainian defence in the opening 45 minutes.
Mbappe scored a brace, while Olise and Ekitike each added a goal, with the latter marking his first international strike. The win means France now sit comfortably atop Group D with 13 points from five matches, with four wins and one draw. Ukraine are third with seven points.
Speaking after the match, coach Deschamps expressed his satisfaction: "You always have to appreciate the good times. It’s never easy. Even if it seems logical and natural that the French team qualified. We had that objective tonight, in a heavy and stressful context (a nod to the attacks of November 13, 2015). The group responded very well, after a difficult first half against a compact defence. We let loose and that made the difference. I appreciate this qualification, for the entire staff as well, even if it’s not the first. But the French team must be in the final stages of every competition."
- AFP
Deschamps' half-time intervention sparks second-half surge
A key turning point in the match was Deschamps' half-time address to his players. The coach, known for his calm demeanour, admitted to delivering a firm message to his squad after a goalless first half that saw France dominate possession but create only two clear chances.
"At half-time, I said we needed to keep pushing, to be more dynamic," he said. "We had almost total possession in the first half, but only created two chances. We injected more energy, and the introduction of Maghnes Akliouche and Hugo Ekitike made a big difference. I didn't get angry, but I gave them a piece of my mind. And then we scored quite quickly. After that, they opened up, and fatigue also played a part. We've played quite a few matches like that."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Mbappe's brace and Ekitike's international debut goal
Mbappe was once again the talisman for Les Bleus, netting two crucial goals. His penalty broke the deadlock early in the second half, and he added his second late in the game, demonstrating his continued importance to the national team. Olise also found the back of the net, showcasing the depth of attacking talent at Deschamps' disposal.
A particularly notable moment was Ekitike's first international goal for France, sealing the 4-0 victory in the 88th minute. Ekitike's introduction, alongside Maghnes Akliouche, was highlighted by Deschamps as a key factor in injecting "more energy" into the team, proving the manager's tactical adjustments were instrumental in the turnaround.
Deschamps' final official match on French soil
The victory held additional personal significance for Deschamps, as it marked his last official outing on French soil as manager of Les Bleus. Deschamps previously announced that he will relinquish his position as national team coach after the 2026 World Cup, concluding a highly successful tenure that began in 2012 and has seen him never miss qualification for a major tournament.
Despite the sentimental occasion, Deschamps maintained a pragmatic outlook. "I don't feel nostalgic about it, I don't look back. I'll have time for that later. It was just perhaps the last time in France with the French national team," he commented. While this was his final official home match, he will likely have the opportunity to officiate one last time during the World Cup preparation friendlies.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for France?
Having secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, France's final qualifier against Azerbaijan, scheduled for November 16, now becomes a less high-stakes affair. Deschamps may use this opportunity to experiment with his squad, provide rest to key players, or offer minutes to those who have had less playing time during the qualification campaign.
The focus for Les Bleus will now shift towards preparation for the World Cup itself. This will involve identifying and nurturing talent, refining tactics, and maintaining squad cohesion over the next two years. For Deschamps, his final major tournament as France manager will be the culmination of a remarkable period, and he will undoubtedly be aiming to add another World Cup title to his impressive resume.
Advertisement