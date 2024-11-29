'A great champion must rise from the ashes' - Michel Platini backs "lost" Kylian Mbappe to overcome Real Madrid struggles

GettyParshva Shah'A great champion must rise from the ashes' - Michel Platini backs "lost" Kylian Mbappe to overcome Real Madrid strugglesLaLigaK. MbappeReal MadridFrance legend Michel Platini is confident that Kylian Mbappe will soon overcome his struggles at Real Madrid and showcase his quality regularly.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPlatini backs Mbappe to overcome struggles at RealHailed 25-year-old as a "champion" Mbappe at the receiving end of criticism following Liverpool gameFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱