A different ball game! Arsenal's Declan Rice & William Saliba & Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk among big-name footballers spotted at NBA London game between Memphis Grizzlies & Orlando Magic
Premier League stars swap the pitch for the court in London
The NBA's return to the United Kingdom is always a spectacle that transcends the sport of basketball, and this week's showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic was no exception. While the action on the court was fierce, the rows immediately courtside arguably boasted as much talent as the rosters of the two NBA franchises combined. The O2 Arena transformed into a who's who of European football, with current Premier League title chasers taking a rare evening off to soak up the American atmosphere.
Leading the charge were familiar faces from north London. Arsenal’s defensive pillars, Rice and Saliba, were spotted enjoying the festivities, looking relaxed away from the pressure of the title race. They were not the only high-profile defenders in attendance; Liverpool captain Van Dijk was also present, towering over fans as he made his way to his seat. The presence of such elite athletes highlights the growing cultural crossover between the Premier League and the NBA, with players frequently expressing their admiration for their counterparts across the Atlantic.
Who was in attendance?
Henry and Marcelo join the party
It wasn't just current Premier League stars who flocked to the capital. The event attracted true royalty of the "beautiful game", ensuring the VIP guest list had a distinct legendary flavour. Arsenal icon Henry, a known basketball aficionado and frequent attendee of NBA events, was in his element, greeting players and fans alike. His presence served as a bridge between the generations of talent sitting courtside.
Adding an international flair to the proceedings was Real Madrid legend Marcelo. The Brazilian full-back, one of the most decorated players in football history, was seen mingling with the English contingent. Other notable attendees included Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie and West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, proving that the allure of the NBA crosses all London rivalries. The sight of rivals interacting cordially off the pitch provided a refreshing change of pace for fans used to seeing them locked in intense battles on matchdays.
- AFP
Grizzlies vs Magic: A spectacle for the London crowd
While the footballers grabbed the headlines pre-game, the match itself between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic delivered the entertainment the sold-out crowd had demanded. The Grizzlies ran out winners by 126-109 in a thrilling match that saw Ja Morant rack up 24 points and 13 assists. The NBA has worked tirelessly to grow its brand in Europe, and bringing two exciting, youthful rosters to London was a calculated move to showcase the league's future stars.
For the likes of Rice, Saliba, and Van Dijk, the night offered a chance to witness elite athleticism in a different format. The physicality and pace of the NBA often draw parallels with the Premier League, explaining why so many footballers are drawn to the sport.