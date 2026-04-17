Sky Sport reports that AS Roma have made an initial enquiry about a potential summer transfer.
Translated by
A concrete enquiry has already been received! Is FC Bayern Munich facing a struggle to keep hold of a top prospect?
However, the Italians are not alone in their interest in the 20-year-old midfielder. Premier League sides Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, are also monitoring Aseko.
It remains to be seen whether Bayern would even be willing to let their top talent leave. After a year-and-a-half loan spell, Aseko moved to Hannover 96 in the 2. Bundesliga in the summer of 2026 for a transfer fee of one million euros and, after a slight settling-in period, has developed magnificently there this season.
Thanks to his strong performances, the German record champions have now activated the buy-back clause in his sale, meaning the 20-year-old will return to Munich at the end of the season.
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Could Noel Aseko step in as Leon Goretzka’s successor in Bayern’s midfield?
Multiple media outlets report that Aseko is in Vincent Kompany’s plans. After Leon Goretzka’s free transfer exit, Bayern intend to fill the vacant central midfield spot by promoting Aseko rather than signing an external replacement.
According to Transfermarkt, Kompany recently called the midfielder for an in-depth conversation about his prospects of regular game time next season.
Kompany, a well-documented admirer of the 20-year-old, has already incorporated him into first-team training sessions during his first six months at the club and is said to have praised his progress at Hannover 96 during their latest conversation.
Aseko joined Bayern’s youth setup from Hertha BSC in 2022 and is under contract at the Säbener Straße until 30 June 2028.
Noel Aseko: His numbers for Hannover 96 this season
Games
29
Goals
3 assists
Assists
6 yellow cards
Yellow cards
7