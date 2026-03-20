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Christian Guinin

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A clear goal has been set: Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s next star player apparently wants to leave

At Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the last remaining members of the 2023/24 championship-winning squad are slowly but surely leaving the club.

According to a report by Sky, centre-back Edmond Tapsoba is now also considering leaving Leverkusen.

  • According to reports, the 27-year-old is determined to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the current season. B04 are said to be open to such a move, provided an interested club pays the appropriate transfer fee.

    The Premier League is cited as Tapsoba’s preferred destination. There were already rumours of a departure last summer, but at the time a transfer fell through due to the €50 million transfer fee demanded by Bayer.

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  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Leverkusen are reportedly asking for €40 million for Tapsoba

    It is now reported that Leverkusen are seeking around €40 million for the centre-back, whose contract with the club runs until 30 June 2028. This is said to be their bottom line; they are unwilling to let the 27-year-old leave for less than that.

    Tapsoba moved from Vitoria Guimaraes to Leverkusen in January 2020 and quickly established himself as an indispensable first-team regular. In the 2023/24 season, when B04 won the double of the league title and the DFB-Pokal, he was one of the key players.

    So far this season, Tapsoba has made 36 appearances across all competitions. He has scored four goals himself and set up two more.

  • Edmond Tapsoba: Performance statistics 25/26

    Matches

    Goals

    Assists

    36

    4

    2


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