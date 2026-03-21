A bizarre move over fake advertising! Darts superstar Luke Littler is reportedly having his face trademarked

No other darts player is currently more marketable than Littler, which is why the world number one has already registered his nickname “The Nuke” as a trademark in the US. Just at the start of the year, shortly after winning his second World Championship title, the now 19-year-old signed the biggest deal in the history of the sport with equipment supplier “Target Darts”.

According to information from the British news agency PA, the Briton is set to receive a total of around £20 million (approximately €23 million). The agreement is reportedly for ten years and includes, in addition to fixed payments, performance-related bonuses as well as revenue shares from products marketed by Littler.