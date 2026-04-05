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Ahmad Salah

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A battle plan... Simeone lures Barcelona into a trap with a strategy of wearing them down

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Barcelona vs Espanyol
Espanyol
LaLiga
D. Simeone
H. Flick
Spain
Argentina
Germany

The provocation trap... What happened at the Metropolitano was no coincidence!

Atlético Madrid’s aggressive approach against Barcelona caused surprise in the Barcelona dressing room during yesterday’s match, which the Blaugrana won 2–1 in La Liga’s 30th round.

Following the heated controversy surrounding that encounter and the clashes that led to the sending-off of Rojiblancos player Nicolás González at the end of the first half, Simeone’s side will arrive at Camp Nou with all their might and determination.

Yesterday’s match was the fourth between the two sides this season, preceded by evenly matched encounters that were virtually free of tension, before the atmosphere unexpectedly flared up.

  • Setting the stage for a heated battle… Barça fears a war with the Rojiblancos

    According to *Sport*: “The Catalans believe that Simeone’s side has upped the ante with a line-up packed with reserves, seeking to lay the groundwork for the Champions League clash.”

    It added: “That is why Barcelona’s players fear a battle that will largely favour the Rojiblancos, unless the referees rein in a team accustomed to pushing the boundaries.”

    Atlético Madrid had little to risk in yesterday’s league match, so Simeone employed a strategy of wearing the opposition down, relying on players from outside the first-team squad, and even on players from the reserve team.

    What was new was Atlético’s ferocity on the pitch and the frequent protests and skirmishes that culminated in a brawl between players, forcing the referee to intervene.

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    Sport said: “It was clear that Atlético were setting the stage for a clash ahead of the Champions League match. Even Diego Simeone took part in this ‘show’ by putting pressure on the officials, one of whom was sent off, as well as harassing some of the Barcelona players.”

    It added: “He had an altercation with Ferran Torres that did not escalate further thanks to the swift intervention of his teammates. The intention was clear: to provoke and rile up the Barcelona players.” 

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  • The provocation trap

    She revealed: “In the Barcelona dressing room, two things are clear: firstly, that Atlético will go to great lengths in their attempt to reach the semi-finals. The first leg will be very tough, as the Rojiblancos are likely to sit back and use every trick in the book to waste time.”

    She added: “The players are convinced that composure and the ball are the referees, that they must not fall into the trap of provocation, and that they must spend as much time as possible actually playing the game. Secondly, the dressing room is absolutely convinced of the need to seal qualification, or at least put it on the line, in the first leg; because at Atlético’s ground, anything is possible.”

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    Sport added: “Everyone is also concerned about the state of the Metropolitano Stadium, which is once again suffering from conditions unsuitable for Barcelona’s style of play.”

    The Catalan side believe they have compelling technical arguments that will allow them to seal their place in the semi-finals at Camp Nou, so they will aim to score as many goals as possible.

  • The strategy of attrition

    Simeone had already mapped out his strategy of wearing the opposition down over these ten days. The first half of that frantic match, which they lost 2-1 yesterday, saw him rest four key players from the Rojiblancos line-up, relying on enthusiasm and determination to hold on to a positive result. It almost worked, but the team’s rough play left them down to ten men for over fifty minutes.

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    The Argentine manager wanted to wear Barcelona down in this first leg, and he certainly succeeded. Two players were forced off (Araujo and Bernat), and several finished the match completely exhausted, notably Dani Olmo and João Cancelo. The physical battle pushed them to their limits, ensuring they won’t be at full fitness next Wednesday.

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  • Simeone’s biggest concerns

    "But Barcelona are well aware of these facts... because the Champions League is a completely different matter and leaves no room for complacency; mental preparation will be key to ensuring no one loses their focus," said Sport.

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    She concluded: “Flick will field the most attacking line-up possible, this time with a clear target man up front alongside Rashford and Lamine Yamal. Both wingers caused Atletico problems in the last match, to the extent that Simeone was giving Lukman instructions from the dugout on what to avoid. The Argentine was preparing everything for the European competition, and his main concern was neutralising Barcelona’s wingers.”

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP