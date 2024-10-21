Is A$AP Rocky about to do a Wrexham?! Famous rapper tipped to give Tranmere huge promotion boost as he becomes latest American celebrity linked with English club takeover
Tranmere Rovers may try and emulate Wrexham after their promotion odds sky-rocketed off the back of A$AP Rocky being linked with a club takeover.
- A$AP Rocky linked with Tranmere takeover
- Club's promotion odds just shot up
- Could they emulate Wrexham's success?