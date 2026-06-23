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Celia Balf

Two-time reigning NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga renews KC Current contract through 2029

NWSL
T. Chawinga
Kansas City Current

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga won NWSL MVP and Golden Boot honors for the past two seasons and the Ballon d'Or shortlisted player just re-signed a contract with the Current through 2029 by way of the High Impact player rule.

  • Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    Temwa Chawinga is staying in KC

    The Kansas City Current have extended Temwa Chawinga's contract through 2029, the club announced on Monday.

    Chawinga is the most prolific goal scorer in the National Women's Soccer League over the past two years. She signed with the Current in 2024, scoring 20 regular season goals in her debut season and then 15 goals last year. She already has seven goals this season which is tied for second in the league. On top of scoring goals and winning the Golden Boot two years in a row, she's also racked up MVP honors back-to-back.

    In total, Chawinga has scored 42 goals, chipped in 11 assists and has also scored 15 game-winning goals across her 56 appearences for the Current. Including the postseason, she has recorded 47 goals and 12 assists.

    This contract extension comes just a week after the Current traded forward Ally Sentnor to Angel City FC for a $850,000 in intra-league funds.


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  • Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    High Impact Player Rule

    According to ESPN, a person with knowledge around the deal confirmed it was done by the NWSL's new High Impact Player (HIP) rule.

    The HIP rule, informally known as the 'Rodman Rule' officially goes into effect on July 1, and allows clubs to exceed the established salary cap by up to $1,000,000. This rule allows NWSL clubs to exceed the salary cap on selective players, if they meet a certain criteria. Chawinga is the first player on the Current who's salary cap has been offset by applying the HIP rule to it.




  • Temwa Chawinga, Ally SentnorGetty Images

    'I call Kansas City home'

    "This contract extension means a lot to me because I call Kansas City home,” said Chawinga in a club statement. “The way the club and the city supports me and my teammates is truly special. I'm looking forward to staying longer in Kansas City and working hard with my teammates."

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  • Temwa ChawingaGetty Images

    What comes next?

    The NWSL is back in action on Friday, June 26 as the Kansas City Current and Chawinga faces off against Gotham FC in the league's prestigious Challenge Cup.

NWSL
Denver Summit FC crest
Denver Summit FC
DNS
Kansas City Current crest
Kansas City Current
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