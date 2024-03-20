Italy Euro 2024 squad: Who will Luciano Spalletti take to Germany?

The defending champions have had an up-and-down last few years, but do they have enough to retain their continental crown this summer?

Italy couldn't do it again, could they? The Azzurri stunned England at Wembley to win Euro 2020 and are targeting an even bigger upset in Germany this summer. Once again, Italy are still coming to terms with missing out on World Cup qualification, but whereas it was clear ahead of the last European Championship that they were becoming a real force under Roberto Mancini, there are serious questions over the strength of the current squad.

There are no doubts over the quality of the coach, of course. Indeed, in Luciano Spalletti, Italy couldn't have hoped to find a better replacement for Mancini, who sensationally quit his post less than a year ago, before promptly taking charge of Saudi Arabia.

It was Spalletti who masterminded Napoli's stunning Serie A title triumph last season and, despite taking over just before the conclusion of the campaign, he managed to get his country his Germany by pipping Ukraine to second spot in England's group.

However, Spalletti has nothing like the same quality at his disposal as he had at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, particularly from an offensive perspective, so he still has plenty of work to do if Italy are to have any hope of retaining their European crown.

So, who will make Italy's 23-strong Euro 2024 squad? GOAL takes a look...