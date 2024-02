The 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers for Africa continued on Friday with South Africa and Nigeria playing their respective matches.

Banyana Banyana were at Azam Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam facing Tanzania in the first leg of this penultimate qualification round.

The Super Falcons, on the other hand, visited Cameroon for a battle at Stade de la Reunification in Douala.

GOAL takes you through what transpired on Friday.