2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs Mauritania - Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cape Verde and Mauritania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cape Verde faces Mauritania in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 fixture at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Monday evening.

Cape Verde topped their group with wins against Ghana and Mozambique, and a draw with Egypt.

Mauritania, a third-placed qualifier, secured a win against Algeria. Cape Verde is in good form, making it challenging for Mauritania. However, the Islanders' experience and unbeaten run might be key in this game, as predicted here.

