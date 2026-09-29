'A victim of the calendar' - Cole Palmer singled out as PFA chief blasts 'sick' football system for demanding too much from players

The decision for Palmer to withdraw for "load management" purposes has not been met with universal sympathy, sparking a clear divide between managerial expectations and player welfare advocacy. England manager Thomas Tuchel, who is looking to integrate key players into his new tactical setup, voiced his irritation at the situation. In a firm response to the player's absence, Tuchel said the forward "misses too many opportunities" to establish himself within the Three Lions camp.

Responding directly to the criticism aimed at those withdrawing, Molango highlighted that the physical toll is a matter of science rather than desire. "They love to play for England. They love to play for their national team. But unfortunately your body puts a limit to it. You cannot cheat biology," he stated.

The argument remains that if the industry continues to ignore these warning signs, the quality of the product will inevitably suffer. "Is that really the football that we want?" Molango asked. "Is it the football where the people who make us dream just cannot perform? For me it's very worrying."