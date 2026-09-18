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Uefa and Concacaf demand $2.1bn from Fifa reserves! Gianni Infantino urged to give every member association at least $10m
Pressure mounts on Infantino
Football's governing bodies has reached a new boiling point following the collapse of Infantino's controversial private equity proposal. In a direct challenge to the Fifa president's leadership, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and Concacaf counterpart Victor Montagliani have co-signed a letter calling for a massive redistribution of wealth.
The demand centers on Fifa's projected financial health, with the confederations pointing out that the global body is currently sitting on a mountain of cash that far exceeds its operational requirements for the coming years.
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Uefa and Concacaf demand $2.11bn payout
According to the correspondence, "Fifa is on course to close 2023-26 with reserves of approximately $6bn (£4.5bn)" which is "considerably more than is required" through to the 2030 men's World Cup.
The letter argues that this "one-off release of reserves" should be made available to all 211 member associations during the 2027-30 cycle, specifically to be used "for investment in infrastructure and football development."
This move would cost Fifa approximately $2.11bn, a figure the confederations believe is well within the organization's means given its current financial trajectory.
Demands for transparency and independent review
The rebellion against the current administration extends beyond just the distribution of funds, with calls for greater transparency reaching a crescendo. The joint letter from Uefa and Concacaf suggests that an "independent review" of Fifa's finances should be commissioned, granting "full access to the underlying figures and assumptions."
This push for oversight is designed to ensure that the global body is acting in the best interests of its members rather than exercising unilateral control over the game's vast wealth. The confederations have even reached out to their counterparts in Asia, Africa, South America, and Oceania to build a unified front against the current hierarchy.
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A growing list of grievances
Infantino is also facing scrutiny from other high-profile figures within the Fifa Council. Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt, who also serves as a Fifa vice-president, recently sent her own letter to Infantino and secretary general Mattias Grafstrom.
Hewitt demanded that all documents related to the failed FFE plan be released to the council immediately. Furthermore, she requested a written explanation regarding the curious case of Folarin Balogun, specifically why the United States forward's suspension at the World Cup was cancelled.
With the next Fifa Council meeting scheduled for October 15, the pressure on the 56-year-old president is intensifying. Infantino is set to stand for election for a fourth time in March, but the unified stance of Uefa and Concacaf suggests he may face more resistance than in previous years. Potential opponents have until November 18 to come forward and challenge his leadership. By demanding a $2.
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