'They're UNPLAYABLE!' - Thierry Henry issues huge PSG warning to Arsenal despite Gunners' perfect start to Champions League campaign

Arsenal have started their Champions League campaign in clinical fashion, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Napoli thanks to a late strike from Martin Odegaard. However, Henry is looking further ahead at the potential threats standing between Mikel Arteta and European glory.

The former Gunners striker has been particularly mesmerised by the tactical identity Enrique has instilled at the Parc des Princes, warning that the French giants have reached a level of intensity that is difficult for any opponent to match.

Speaking about the defensive work rate and coordination of the Ligue 1 champions, Henry highlighted the specific threat they pose to the rest of the continent. "You see how PSG press? They’re unplayable," Henry told The Athletic.

"But it took Luis Enrique a good five to six months to get that team going. People do forget that players need to be coachable. That’s a massive thing that people do not talk a lot about. If you’re a coach and your players are willing to do everything you ask them to do, and they have a tiny bit of quality, you can go places. If they rebel a tiny bit, it can be more difficult."