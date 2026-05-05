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A way back for Romelu Lukaku? Agent says Antonio Conte could end Napoli striker's exile after injury debacle
Lukaku returns to Castel Volturno
Lukaku has made his long-awaited return to Napoli's training facilities at Castel Volturno, marking the first time he has been seen at the complex in over a month. The striker angered the Italian club by going AWOL during the international break, putting his place in the team and his future in doubt.
The Belgian international had previously visited the city briefly but failed to make contact with the technical staff or his teammates, leading to questions about his commitment. However, his return to the training pitch on Tuesday suggests a thawing of tensions and a potential path back into the starting eleven as the season enters its final stretch.
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Pastorello speaks on the Conte connection
Federico Pastorello, Lukaku's long-time representative, has spoken out about the situation, emphasizing the unique bond between the player and his manager.
Speaking to DAZN in Belgium, the agent highlighted the intensity that both men bring to the sport. "Conte and Lukaku I know very well, they are two passionate people," Pastorello stated, acknowledging the fiery dynamic that has defined their previous successes together.
Addressing the striker's recent absence and the lack of communication that frustrated the club, Pastorello added: "It was not the best time to meet a few days ago. Today they will meet again to return to training and then the coach will choose whether to play him."
Addressing the silent treatment
The tension between the pair became public following Napoli's recent match against Cremonese. Conte did not hide his disappointment when asked about Lukaku's whereabouts during his previous visit to the city, suggesting that the player had not made an effort to check in with the team during his recovery period.
"My door is there as always, but no one knocked. And this makes me sad," Conte had explained after the Cremonese clash. The manager’s public admission of disappointment set the stage for a potentially awkward reunion, but the agent's comments indicate that the "passionate" nature of both individuals is what will ultimately drive them toward a resolution on the pitch.
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A crucial decision for the run-in
With Lukaku now back in the fold, all eyes are on the team sheet for Napoli's upcoming fixtures. The striker’s future at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona remains a subject of debate, but for now, the immediate focus is on whether he can regain the fitness and form required to satisfy Conte's rigorous tactical demands.
While Pastorello remained coy on where Lukaku might be heading in the next transfer window, the priority is clearly the present. By returning to training, "Big Rom" has taken the first step toward ending his exile, leaving the final call to the man who arguably knows how to get the best out of him better than any other coach in world football.