AFP
'I’d vote for myself!' - Real Madrid star Marc Cucurella jokes about Ballon d’Or choice after admitting two nominees are his team-mates
Cucurella’s cheeky Ballon d’Or admission
In a press conference that was as light-hearted as it was insightful, Cucurella was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony. With several of his peers in the running for the sport's greatest individual prize, the Real Madrid defender could have played it safe with a diplomatic answer.
Instead, he chose to lean into his charismatic reputation, sparking laughter in the room by suggesting he would be the most deserving winner. "If I had to vote, I would vote for myself," he joked during the media session.
He continued by saying: "Fortunately, it is true that two of the candidates are teammates of mine and may the one who deserves it win. Whoever it is, I am going to be happy and I leave that to those who vote. Surely, by having teammates, I’m going to get some little gift for helping them win."
- AFP
Cucurella reveals why fans have taken to him
The Spaniard defender’s rise to prominence has been marked by his distinct look and energetic playing style, but he remains humble about his popularity among the Spanish faithful. When asked why he seems to be so well-liked by the public, he admitted he wasn't entirely sure of the reason.
"Well, I don't know, to be honest," he said. "I think maybe a little bit because of my different appearance that attracts attention. But I’m happy for everything, not only for the sporting side, but also for the personal side and the affection that people give me. Above all, to continue like this and in the end making people happy is something very beautiful."
His manager, Luis de la Fuente, echoed these sentiments, simply stating that "he is a very good person and a very good footballer."
Adapting to the pressure of Real Madrid
While his form for La Roja has been exemplary, Cucurella was honest about the challenges he has faced since making his big-money move to Real Madrid. Addressing the perceived gap in his performance levels, Cucurella noted that he has spent much more time working within the national team's tactical framework than he has at his new club.
"I think in the end here in the national team I have played many games. Madrid is a new club for me and we have had almost no pre-season. I think I have played less than 10 games," he explained.
He went on to add: "It is clear that there are things I have to improve and adapt to my teammates, but I am going to put my best and work hard so that the version here in the national team is the same that is seen at Real Madrid."
- Getty Images Sport
Building a new Madrid era
Cucurella also touched upon the increasing presence of Real Madrid players within the Spanish national squad, and the defender is pleased to see more of his club teammates earning recognition from De la Fuente. "In the end, Real Madrid is one of the best clubs in the world and that entails having players in the national teams," Cucurella said.
He Concluded: "It is true that in these last times there has been little participation but, little by little, having teammates here is very important. A club like Madrid is what it deserves. There are also young people, in the youth academy there are very good players who train with us and let's see if little by little they have a leading role and we continue to have more teammates here."
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