PSG blow! Ferran Torres forced to withdraw from Spain squad with ankle injury after flying start

Luis de la Fuente’s preparations for Spain's upcoming clashes have been disrupted by the news that Torres has been forced to leave the training camp. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker had been hoping to carry his impressive club form onto the international stage, but a fitness issue has scuppered those plans. Despite initial hopes that the problem would subside, the decision was eventually made to let the 26-year-old return to his club to focus on his rehabilitation.

The RFEF confirmed the departure of the Valencia-born star, noting that while he had attempted to push through the pain, the medical staff deemed it necessary to intervene. The Spanish federation explained in a statement: "Given the persistence of the symptoms, it has been decided to release the player from the squad in order to prioritize his recovery." This decision was reached following extensive consultations between the national team’s medical department and their counterparts at Paris Saint-Germain.

Torres has been a vital part of the Spanish setup in recent years, and his absence leaves a significant hole in the attacking line for the games scheduled to take place at the Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo and in Split. According to Sport, the player had been suffering from minor discomfort in his left ankle, which had not prevented him from training in recent days, but the symptoms refused to clear up entirely.