In the wake of reports suggesting a catastrophic legal defeat for Man City, Burnham has intervened to temper the growing speculation regarding the club's future. The Prime Minister, who is a well-known Everton supporter, spoke out shortly after news broke that an independent panel had reached a decision on the long-standing investigation.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, Burnham emphasized the need for a thorough review of the documentation before any permanent judgments are made by fans or pundits. "I’ve only just been made aware of it - I think these are reports at this stage. But if they’re confirmed, obviously I will want to look at the report of the independent commission," Burnham stated.

He was particularly wary of the immediate calls for the club to be stripped of their historic honours, adding, "People shouldn’t jump to those kind of conclusions. I know, this has been a long process between the club and the Premier League. I think quite a contested process. So I don’t think it’s as simple as jumping to conclusions. I think we would all need to study the independent commission’s report in some considerable detail before reaching any conclusions."