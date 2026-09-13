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FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITYAFP
Mohamed Saeed

Phil Foden FIRES BACK! Man City star trolls furious Manchester United fans after controversial derby victory

P. Foden
Manchester United
B. Fernandes
Manchester City
Premier League

Phil Foden ensured he had the last laugh at Old Trafford despite receiving a straight red card during Manchester City’s gritty 1-0 victory over Manchester United. The England international was caught on camera poking fun at the home support as he departed the stadium following a high-stakes derby filled with refereeing drama.

  • Foden silences the Old Trafford crowd

    Foden was in no mood to show sympathy to his cross-town rivals after helping his side to a vital three points, even from the sidelines. As he made his way out of Old Trafford following the final whistle, the 26-year-old was filmed by supporters grinning broadly and gesturing a "1-0" scoreline with his fingers toward the Manchester United faithful.

    The provocative gesture came as a direct response to a barrage of insults and boos from the stands, with some fans audibly calling the midfielder a "cheat" following his earlier dismissal.


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  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITYAFP

    Foden mocks United fans

    The viral footage, which was shared widely on social media, captured Foden appearing completely unbothered by the hostile atmosphere. Despite the individual disappointment of his red card, the victory ensured City maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season, moving them level on points with Arsenal at the summit of the table.

    For United, the defeat leaves them languishing in 13th place with just four points, a reality Foden seemed all too happy to remind them of as he headed for the team bus.

  • Red card drama and Fernandes flashpoint

    The match exploded into life in just the 23rd minute when referee Michael Oliver brandished a straight red card for Foden. The incident occurred after a physical confrontation with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who had initially bundled the City man over near the touchline. In a moment of uncharacteristic loss of composure, Foden appeared to kick out at the Portuguese international while attempting to regain his feet.

    The dismissal left Enzo Maresca’s side to play with ten men for over an hour, but they were rewarded for their resilience when Erling Haaland struck on the 60-minute mark.

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  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Maresca calls for consistency in officiating

    Speaking after the match, Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca was full of praise for his squad's character but questioned why Fernandes escaped punishment for his role in the Foden incident.

    Maresca was then asked directly if he felt the dismissal of his star midfielder was the correct decision by the officials. He responded by suggesting that if Foden was to go, he should not have gone alone. The City boss told reporters: "It can be a red card but in the same action it can be a red card for Bruno. It is what it is."

Carabao Cup
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
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Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Carabao Cup
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Manchester City
MCI
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Norwich City
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