Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool all rejected! Nico Williams' agent reveals why Athletic club winger turned down Europe's Biggest Clubs

Williams' agent has publicly confirmed that the Spain international definitively turned down approaches from Arsenal and Liverpool two years ago. The 24-year-old winger remains a cornerstone of the Athletic Club project, having solidified his commitment to the San Mames outfit by signing a remarkable 10-year contract extension that runs until 2035. This decision came at a time when Williams was considered one of the most sought-after talents on the continent following a trophy-laden period for both club and country.

The explosive forward was the subject of intense speculation during the summer of 2024, immediately following his starring role in Spain's European Championship triumph. Williams scored in the final against England, adding to a campaign that had already seen him lift the Copa del Rey with Athletic.