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'Like a new signing!' – Roberto De Zerbi delivers huge Dejan Kulusevski boost as Tottenham star closes in on long-awaited return
The long road back for Kulusevski
Tottenham fans have faced a grueling wait to see Kulusevski back in competitive action, with the Sweden international absent since the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign. A severe right patella injury essentially placed his career on a 19-month hiatus, a period that saw him cruelly forced to miss out on the summer World Cup.
However, after a lengthy rehabilitation process that included a minor setback during his initial return attempt in August, the 26-year-old is finally back in full training with the senior squad, providing a massive psychological lift to a side currently searching for their first league win of the season.
While the upcoming clash against Aston Villa on Saturday will come too soon for a matchday involvement, the technical staff is eyeing a competitive comeback in October or November.
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De Zerbi evaluates a major boost
Addressing the media regarding the Swede's status, De Zerbi was full of praise for both the player's ability and his character during a difficult period away from the pitch. "We have to manage Deki in the best way we can, with the medical staff, physical staff, but it’s a great thing for us," the former Brighton boss explained. "He’s a good player, he’s a good guy and he deserves to play again."
Kulusevski’s importance to the Spurs setup cannot be overstated, particularly given his influential form prior to the injury. He was widely considered the club's standout performer during a turbulent 2024/25 season before the knee issue forced him to sit out the entirety of the following year.
Maddison returns to the fold
Kulusevski is not the only high-profile creative talent working his way back to full sharpness. James Maddison has also endured a frustrating cycle of injuries, including an ACL tear last August that required a heroic effort to return for the end of the previous season. Despite helping Spurs avoid the drop, Maddison has dealt with further shoulder complications during the current campaign.
Speaking on Maddison's fitness and his unique impact on the pitch, De Zerbi noted that the 29-year-old offers qualities that are rare within the current squad. The manager confirmed that Roberto De Zerbi updates on the availability of Pedro Porro, Sandro Tonali and James Maddison, indicating that all three are in contention for the Villa match. "Listen, James is working with the team in the last 10, 15 days. Maybe less than 15 days and even if he’s a technical player, he needs to be fit, to stay in a good condition."
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Turning the season around
Tottenham enter the weekend in a precarious position, having failed to secure a victory or even score a single goal in their first four Premier League outings. This poor run of form has put pressure on the new regime, but the manager remains steadfast in his belief that the results will follow if the players maintain their composure.
The availability of Pedro Porro and Sandro Tonali, both of whom missed the midweek cup defeat to Liverpool, provides further depth for a squad that has looked stretched in recent weeks.
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