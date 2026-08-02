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'A monster!' - Jose Mourinho falls in love with former Juventus star Moise Kean after Real Madrid friendly
Mourinho stunned by Kean physicality
Mourinho has never been one to shy away from praising opposition talent when it catches his eye, and Fiorentina striker Kean is the latest player to earn the Special One's admiration. Following a competitive 2-2 draw at the Woerthersee Stadion, the Real Madrid boss singled out the Italian international for his dominant display.
Kean, who joined the Viola from Juventus, proved to be a constant thorn in the side of a rotated Madrid backline, ultimately getting himself on the scoresheet to help his side claw back a two-goal deficit.
Reflecting on the second-half shift in momentum, the Real Madrid coach admitted his young defenders had struggled to contain the striker's power. Mourinho noted that while his prospects performed well technically, they were simply bullied by a player at the peak of his physical powers, leading to his glowing "monster" assessment of the 26-year-old forward.
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The Special One's tactical breakdown
Speaking after the full-time whistle, Mourinho offered a characteristically detailed analysis of his team's performance, which he divided into three distinct phases based on their energy levels. "I saw a Madrid with three faces: fresh, tired and super tired," the Portuguese explained. "The fresh team played very well; 2-1 at the break is tight, a first half of great quality that could easily have been three or four nil. In the second half, the game became more physical against a typically Italian team with great physicality."
It was during this second phase that Kean's impact became most apparent to the Madrid bench. Mourinho elaborated on the specific difficulties his academy graduates faced when tasked with marking the former Everton man. "The game became much more physical, they put us under pressure," Mourinho said. "Playing inside the box with two kids like Joan and Mario, who had a great game, but physically they're not yet at the level to play against a monster like Kean."
Transfer links and Kean's rising stock
Kean's performance against the reigning European champions will only serve to increase the noise surrounding his future, as several clubs continue to monitor his situation in Florence.
The striker has been linked with a move away from the Stadio Artemio Franchi, with Como among those monitoring his situation as they look to bolster their attacking options. Mourinho’s public endorsement serves as a significant validation of Kean's return to form after a difficult final spell in Turin.
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Madrid squad nearing full strength
As the pre-season schedule continues, Mourinho is eagerly awaiting the return of his senior stars to finalize his preparations for the upcoming La Liga campaign.
The squad has been stretched thin due to post-World Cup breaks, but reinforcements are expected to arrive at the training ground shortly. The manager confirmed that Vini Jr, Brahim, and Bernardo will arrive on Monday to bolster the ranks after their extended vacations.
Mourinho expressed some concern regarding the disjointed nature of his pre-season preparations, noting that he would have preferred more time with the full group. "I’m concerned about not having everyone, and I would like to have three weeks of work with the others. It’s not possible," he admitted.
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