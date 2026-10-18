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'We had to take risks' - Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's attacking struggles before late breakthrough against stubborn Nottingham Forest
Arteta acknowledges tactical gamble against Forest
Arteta has opened up on the difficult tactical decisions required to overcome a stubborn Nottingham Forest defence in their narrow 1-0 victory. Despite dominating the ball for the vast majority of the contest, the reigning Premier League champions found it incredibly difficult to penetrate the low block deployed by Oliver Glasner’s side.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Arteta highlighted the mental fortitude required to stay the course in such a high-stakes environment. "We had to earn it until the last second. They are a well coached team and hard to break down. We had to take risks, they are a dangerous team," he explained. "We had to manage the emotional part really well. We stayed focused and the finishers made a huge impact."
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Explaining the Eze substitution
One of the most talking points of the afternoon was Arteta’s decision to hook Eberechi Eze at the interval. The former Crystal Palace star had been handed a start on the left flank but struggled to influence proceedings, failing to record a single shot or successful dribble during his 45 minutes on the pitch. Arteta chose to replace him with Madueke, a move that ultimately decided the match in Arsenal's favour.
Arteta clarified that the defensive setup employed by the hosts made it difficult for Eze to find the space he needs to be effective. "The way they were defending. The two units outside, the two-vs-twos they were creating without having real threat in behind. Forcing Daniel Munoz into a different kind of game, they were more comfortable. So that's why we have the players with different qualities and adapt to what the game is delivering," the Gunners boss said.
Madueke hails Arsenal squad depth
Match-winner Madueke was quick to praise the collective effort and the strength of the Arsenal squad following his decisive contribution from the bench. The winger, who has found himself competing for minutes in a talent-laden frontline, emphasised that every member of the squad must be prepared to make an impact, regardless of whether they start the game.
The England international admitted that the physical nature of the game required a different approach from the Gunners. "We had to dig deep, we know it's difficult to come here. A lot of balls in the air and a lot of direct play. Thank God we were able to get the win and we move on with three points," Madueke explained.
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Consistency and the road ahead for the Gunners
This victory marks a significant recovery for Arsenal, who have now secured three consecutive wins since a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Brighton in September. This result keeps them just three points behind Manchester City at the summit of the table.
The Gunners are currently navigating a congested fixture list, having recently defeated Lille in Europe and now preparing for a high-profile Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.
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