Why is Marcus Rashford training at Inter Miami? England forward sharing facilities used by Lionel Messi & MLS Cup winners as transfer talk rages around him

The England forward arrived in the United States early after Tuchel called for his 26-man squad to holiday in American time zones before the tournament.

Many players are understood to have spent the off-season in the States or Caribbean after Tuchel stressed the importance of acclimatising to the conditions that will define the upcoming World Cup.

Weather is expected to be a major factor in the tournament, with studies showing that nearly a quarter of all World Cup games are likely to be played in temperatures higher than 26C. By heading to Florida, Rashford is ensuring he is physically prepared for the humidity, with Miami: Where football’s elite prepare to perform serving as the backdrop for his intensive individual sessions.



