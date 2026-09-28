'Why was he allowed to go?' - Manchester United questioned over Bruno Fernandes injury as captain plays through pain for Portugal

The fitness of Manchester United captain Fernandes has become a major talking point following revelations that he has been nursing a "complicated" physical issue for some time.

Reports suggest that the midfield maestro had been struggling with the problem for nearly three weeks before joining up with the national team, having barely passed fitness tests to feature in high-stakes matches against Manchester City and Fulham.

The decision to allow him to travel for international duty has now been called into question by former Old Trafford figures and fans alike, as the injury appears to have worsened during his time away from the club.