'They have to suffer' - Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein demands Manchester City be expelled from Premier League if appeal fails

Bernstein has claimed that Manchester City cannot remain in the Premier League if their appeal against a landmark guilty verdict fails. The club was recently found guilty of 115 separate breaches of financial regulations, a development that Bernstein described as "damning beyond belief" during a passionate interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

Speaking with raw honesty, Bernstein questioned the continued presence of the current leadership at the club following the commission's findings. "It is damming beyond belief. My immediate thoughts are, should the board continue? Should the people involved be suspended immediately?" he asked. "Very, very serious. I think it's really terrible. There's a school of thought with lawyers that is deny, deny, deny, but this is a football club that is part of a league and the whole credibility of the league is at stake here. I would go as far [to stay it is a deep-seated form of fraud] and if it is, I'm not a lawyer but as a thought this is something so serious that it goes beyond the football authorities."

He added: "The sanctions cannot just be financial, so it's got to be way beyond that. If the appeal fails, Manchester City cannot stay in the league, they have to suffer. And I say that as a supporter and a fan."



