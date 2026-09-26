'Nothing has changed!' - Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists club remain confident of proving innocence after 114 guilty verdicts

Al Mubarak has issued an emotional and determined message to the club’s global fanbase following the bombshell news of the Premier League’s verdict. After a four-year investigation into the club’s financial dealings between 2009 and 2018, reports emerged on Friday that City had been found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges originally brought against them.

In a direct address to supporters, Al Mubarak sought to calm the storm, emphasising his long-standing connection to the Manchester institution. Writing in a letter from the chairman to Manchester City fans, he stated: "I have been part of this Club for 18 years. I have had the privilege to stand with you in the Etihad, at Wembley, and in Istanbul. This Club matters to me, and you have shown and told me - time and time again - how much Manchester City matters to you. This is why I am writing to you today."

He added: "Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I. Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began."