'Every coach wants him!' - Javier Mascherano responds to Neymar welcoming 'MSN' reunion with Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez at Inter Miami as head coach delivers honest verdict on potential transfer
Javier Mascherano has responded to Neymar's comments about potentially reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami.
- Neymar linked with summer exit at Al-Hilal
- Brazilian admits 'MSN' reunion is 'interesting'
- Mascherano issues strong response