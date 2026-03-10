Another brutal injury blow for Alphonso Davies! Bayern Munich star walks off in tears in first game back in Champions League demolition of Atalanta

The injury occurred just minutes after Davies had provided a sublime assist for Michael Olise’s second goal of the night. Despite the clear tactical dominance shown by the German giants, the medical status of their star left-back became the primary talking point. At the time of his withdrawal, the scoreline was already a staggering 6-0, yet the mood in the Bayern technical area shifted visibly as Davies pulled his jersey over his head in tears before being replaced by Tom Bischof. Having come on at half-time, he had been on the field for only 26 minutes.

The club will now wait anxiously for scan results to determine the severity of the setback.