'Now is the time to talk about it' - Harry Kane opens door to Bayern Munich contract extension talks

Kane has sent a clear message to the Bayern Munich hierarchy by confirming that formal discussions regarding a new contract are set to commence. The 33-year-old striker, who has become the undisputed talisman of the side since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur, is currently contracted until 2027 but is now ready to look even further ahead.

After returning from his post-World Cup vacation, the forward indicated that he is prepared to sit down with club officials to secure his future in Germany. The prolific marksman addressed the situation with transparency, noting that the timing is right for both parties to align their visions. "I only have one year left on my contract, so now is the time to talk about it," Kane said on Monday, according to AZ.