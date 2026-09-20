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'Worst 15 minutes ever!' - Gary Neville savages Man Utd for 'walking' against Fulham as Michael Carrick comes under fire
Neville delivers scathing assessment of United stars
Neville did not pull his punches while assessing his former club’s lackluster display during their Premier League trip to Fulham on Sunday. The former defender turned commentator was left incensed by a period of play following the half-time interval where he accused the visitors of effectively giving up on the contest.
Speaking during Sky Sports' coverage former, Neville expressed his disbelief at the lack of competitive spirit shown by the players in red. He made it clear that the performance level dropped to depths he had never previously witnessed during his long association with the Old Trafford outfit. "I've watched Man United since the age of five and that's the worst 15 minutes I've ever seen," Neville said. "Absolutely pathetic. I've never seen such a lack of effort. What must Carrick be thinking?"
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Man Utd look like 'mannequins'
The spotlight has intensified on manager Michael Carrick, who is facing growing pressure following a string of inconsistent results. Neville questioned how the head coach could reconcile the instructions given in the dressing room with the lethargy displayed on the pitch immediately after the break.
and urgency, famously describing the players as inanimate objects during the broadcast. He noted that the lack of fundamental work rate was the most concerning aspect of the performance. Neville commented: "It's a few minutes of the blue mannequins playing against the white mannequins and then it switches around, bizarre football match. They won't go anywhere with a lack of urgency like this. I don't know if it's fear, lack of complacency, they're just not working hard."
Defensive calamity leads to comical own goal
The visitors' afternoon took a disastrous turn when their lack of focus culminated in a bizarre opening goal for Fulham. A sequence of defensive errors began when Kobbie Mainoo lost possession in a dangerous area, allowing the hosts to mount an attack. Although goalkeeper Senne Lammens initially managed to stop an effort from Calvin Bassey, the rebound took a cruel and somewhat comical deflection off Lisandro Martinez.
Neville later elaborated on his frustration, clarifying that his anger stemmed from the players' refusal to perform the basic duties of a professional athlete. The former England international was adamant that Carrick must address the message the players are sending through their body language.
As Neville later explained his stance, he stated: "I was purely referring to the fact that they walked around the pitch. I have never seen Manchester United walk as much as that. Michael has got to stop defending them. I get why he's defending them, he is loyal and wants his players to work for him. There is a long way left in the season."
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Cunha rescues point but stats paint grim picture
United did manage to avoid a total collapse, salvaging a 1-1 draw in the dying moments of the match. Matheus Cunha proved to be the savior, firing a late shot that took a significant deflection off David Affengruber to beat Bernd Leno. While the late equalizer spared their blushes to some extent, the overall performance left fans and pundits alike worried about the trajectory of the season.
Neville concluded his scathing review by emphasising that the issue was purely down to effort, adding: "There needs to be a rebalance. I wish he could play the attacking players but they are going to kill him defensively. Not running is the only thing that I will call a disgrace."
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