Fresh storm for FIFA! Norway files ethics complaint questioning Gianni Infantino’s conduct

The landscape of international football governance has been rocked by a formal submission from the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), which has officially lodged a three-part ethics complaint regarding the conduct of FIFA President Infantino.

The NFF has expressed grave concerns over several high-profile incidents, ranging from the awarding of a controversial peace prize to the intervention in disciplinary matters involving active players, prompting a demand for the FIFA Ethics Committee to intervene.

This development represents a direct confrontation from a member association against the leadership of the global governing body, highlighting a growing rift within the sport's administrative structures.



