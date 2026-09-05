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'Amazing to see'! - Erling Haaland hails Man City's new signings Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye but admits Arsenal have the edge
Haaland hails 'amazing' debutant duo
Manchester City’s summer recruitment has come under intense scrutiny following the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola and the exit of stalwarts like Rodri and Bernardo Silva. However, Haaland believes the club has moved brilliantly in the market, specifically praising Fernandez and Ndiaye after their debuts at the Etihad Stadium. Fernandez was a late addition to the starting XI after an injury to Nico O'Reilly in the warm-up, but he immediately made his mark by helping create the winning goal.
Speaking to the club’s official media channels after the final whistle, the Norwegian talisman was full of admiration for the new pair. "I think they did a really good game, both of them," Haaland said. "Enzo came in and did really well on the goal and had some chances actually, he could have scored. He did well. And Ndiaye you can see his quality straight away. The way he dribbles past players, just gliding through. It was amazing to see. There’s a reason why they were brought by us, because they have quality. For them it’s about getting into the team as quickly as possible and getting the rhythm in."
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The rebuilding phase under Maresca
While City have secured three wins from three games to start the Premier League campaign, Haaland was realistic about where the team stands in its evolution. The transition from the Guardiola era to Enzo Maresca’s leadership is still in its infancy, and the squad has seen a significant turnover of leadership and tactical profiles.
Haaland emphasised that the club deserves credit for how they have handled this period of transition, noting that the new faces bring more than just technical ability to the dressing room. "We’re still in a kind of rebuilding phase, but the transfer window has been fantastic, I have to say,” Haaland explained to Viaplay.
He added: "Well done to the club and the people at the club. First and foremost, they’ve brought in fantastic footballers, but also great people who fit in really well. So well done to the whole club."
Arsenal’s advantage in the title race
Despite City’s perfect record, Haaland admitted that defending champions Arsenal currently hold a psychological and tactical edge due to their stability. Mikel Arteta has spent years refining his squad, and the Norwegian believes that longevity gives the Gunners a level of cohesion that City are currently working to rediscover.
Drawing a comparison to City’s own past periods of dominance, Haaland acknowledged that Arteta’s project has reached a level of maturity that is difficult to compete with immediately. "Arsenal have played together for a long time and have built this up over a longer period, a bit like City had when I first joined," the striker noted.
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Haaland demands more despite match-winning heroics
Haaland’s goal against Coventry was his third in three games, coming after he headed home a superb cross from Antoine Semenyo in the 26th minute. Despite being the match-winner, the 26-year-old was self-critical of his performance, having missed a clear opportunity to double the lead when played through by Rayan Cherki.
Reflecting on the 90 minutes, Haaland was pleased with the result but saw room for collective growth. "I think we started really well and I think the first half was a really good half, created loads of chances," he said. "I think I should have scored a few more goals, to be honest but I didn’t, so I need to practice more on that!"
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