'He owes me a few assists!' - Cody Gakpo jokes about growing Alexander Isak partnership after Liverpool duo impress again

Gakpo was the architect of Liverpool's success on Friday night, putting in a performance that quietened any lingering talk of a summer departure from Anfield. The forward, who had been subject to heavy transfer speculation, proved exactly why he remains a vital cog in Andoni Iraola’s system.

Speaking after the game, the Netherlands international was in high spirits regarding his connection with Isak. "Yeah, we will see. We always train together, and always try to get to know each other better. Hopefully we can assist each other many times. He owes me a few assists now!"

The 2-0 victory was a testament to Gakpo's vision and selflessness in the final third. Reflecting on the team's performance, he told Sky Sports: "I think it was a great game today. Obviously some things we have to improve still but a much-needed win for us, and I'm really glad that we got the three points."