Barcelona player ratings vs Real Betis: Lamine Yamal shines as five-star Catalans dismantle Manuel Pellegrini’s side

Barcelona’s relentless pursuit of the LaLiga title continued with a high-octane 5-2 victory over Real Betis. Hansi Flick’s tactical setup prioritised central dominance and rapid transitions, which bore fruit as early as the 10th minute when Lamine Yamal opened the scoring. Despite Betis finding the net through valentin gomez and Abde Ezzalzouli, the visitors' sheer volume of high-quality chances - reflected in a significant 3.04 Expected Goals (xG) - proved too much for the hosts to withstand.
The second half saw Barcelona pull away with professional ruthlessness. Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia, and Dani Olmo illustrated the depth of Flick’s squad and their ability to sustain pressure even after heavy substitutions. With 69% possession and 10 shots on target, the Blaugrana controlled the rhythm of the game, effectively neutralising Betis’ counter-attacking threat and reinforcing their position at the summit of the table with nine wins from nine matches.