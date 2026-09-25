AFP
Aston Villa warning! Matteo Guendouzi cleared to return as UEFA reduces Fenerbahce star’s Champions League ban
UEFA Appeal Success for Guendouzi
Fenerbahce have secured a major legal victory off the pitch as the UEFA Appeals Body has officially moved to reduce the suspension previously handed down to former Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi. The French international was initially slapped with a heavy four-match ban following a heated altercation with supporters during a Champions League play-off tie against Olympique Lyonnais.
The club confirmed via an official statement that their efforts have been successful, ensuring that one of their most influential players will not spend as long in the stands as first feared. According to the club's update, the initial punishment of a four-match suspension, with two of those suspended, has been modified. The new ruling from the UEFA Appeals Body sees the total sanction dropped to three matches, with two of those suspended for a probationary period of one year.
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Availability for Aston Villa Clash
The timing of the decision is particularly significant for the Turkish side, who are preparing for a difficult trip to face Premier League outfit Aston Villa. Under the original terms of the ban, Guendouzi was expected to miss both the opening match against Roma and the subsequent trip to Birmingham. However, having already served the first match of his suspension during the encounter with the Italian giants on September 10, the reduction in his sentence means he is now free to play in the upcoming fixture at Villa Park.
The Turkish club were eager to clarify the situation for their fans, stating: "Our player Matteo Guendouzi, who was unable to play in the Roma match played on September 10, 2024, will be able to play in the Aston Villa match to be played on October 14, 2024, depending on the said decision of the UEFA Appeals Body."
Details of the Disciplinary Incident
The initial disciplinary process was triggered by events following Fenerbahce's 2-1 victory over Lyon on August 26. The atmosphere turned sour during the second leg of the play-off round, where Guendouzi was accused of insulting individuals at the match and provoking the home crowd.
These actions were deemed a violation of the fundamental rules of decent conduct, leading to a significant fine in addition to the sporting ban. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body had originally imposed a €50,000 fine on the player alongside the suspension.
- AFP
Strategic Importance for Fenerbahce
Retaining Guendouzi for the Aston Villa fixture is seen as a game-changer for Ismail Kartal’s side. The midfielder, who boasts extensive experience in the Premier League from his time at Arsenal, provides a level of grit and technical ability that is difficult to replace in the Fenerbahce squad. His ability to dictate the tempo and break up play will be essential if the Turkish side are to take anything from their visit to the West Midlands.
With the Roma hurdle already cleared, albeit without the Frenchman, the focus now shifts entirely to the tactical setup for the Villa Park showdown. Fans have reacted with delight to the news on social media, recognizing that their chances of success in the revamped Champions League format are significantly enhanced with Guendouzi on the pitch.
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