'It's a bombshell' - Cristian Romero's father confirms price of Tottenham release clause amid 'surprise' transfer talk

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero’s father, Víctor, has responded to recent reports suggesting his son could be eyeing a move away from north London.

Speaking to Cadena 3 about the latest rumours, Victor admitted the situation has escalated rapidly. “It’s a bombshell that keeps getting bigger. I hope it’s true; as a Belgrano fan and a father, what more could I want, but I don’t know anything,” he stated.

He expressed surprise at the claims, noting that "Cuti isn’t one to make statements, that’s why it surprises me.”